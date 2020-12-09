Mark Williams explains his initial reaction to Melbourne approach

New Melbourne development coach Mark Williams admits his mind immediately turned to VFL club Werribee when he was approached by the Demons about re-joining AFL ranks.

The 2004 Port Adelaide premiership coach has been coaching the VFL side and was looking forward to season 2021 after COVID-19 ruined the 2020 campaign.

“My first thought was actually about Werribee,” Williams said when asked about his reaction when he first spoke with Simon Goodwin.

“I’ve really enjoyed it there.”

Regardless, the opportunity was too good to refuse.

“I’m really grateful,” Williams said.

He explained what his new job would entail on 3AW.

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)