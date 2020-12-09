3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mark Williams explains his initial reaction to Melbourne approach

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Mark Williams explains his initial reaction to Melbourne approach

New Melbourne development coach Mark Williams admits his mind immediately turned to VFL club Werribee when he was approached by the Demons about re-joining AFL ranks.

The 2004 Port Adelaide premiership coach has been coaching the VFL side and was looking forward to season 2021 after COVID-19 ruined the 2020 campaign.

“My first thought was actually about Werribee,” Williams said when asked about his reaction when he first spoke with Simon Goodwin.

“I’ve really enjoyed it there.”

Regardless, the opportunity was too good to refuse.

“I’m really grateful,” Williams said.

He explained what his new job would entail on 3AW.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332