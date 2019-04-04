3AW
Martin? Dangerfield? Fyfe? Who Leigh Matthews thinks is the AFL’s best midfielder

36 mins ago
Leigh Matthews says Nat Fyfe is the best midfielder in the competition.

The AFL legend was asked who he’d pick out of Dustin Martin, Patrick Dangerfield and Nat Fyfe.

“Right now is an interesting question, but I think Nat Fyfe at his best,” Matthews said.

“He’s the big midfielder, the key position sized midfield, who can do things the average midfielder can’t do, even Martin.

“He’s much better overhead than Martin or even Dangerfield, in my opinion.

“What form he’s in right now? That’s always hard to judge, but I would have thought Fyfe – at his best – is the best of the midfielder of the current era.”

