  COVID-19 latest: Mask rules tightened..

COVID-19 latest: Mask rules tightened as new cases and exposure sites surge

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 latest: Mask rules tightened as new cases and exposure sites surge

Victorians are being ordered to mask up in all indoor spaces again, after 11 new COVID-19 cases emerged across the state yesterday.

In a tweet late last night, the state government said face masks would become mandatory for anyone aged 12 or older in all indoor spaces, including offices and schools, from 11.59pm last night.

Masks must also be worn outdoors if you cannot maintain a 1.5 metre distance from people outside your household.

Melbourne and Geelong are on high alert today after eleven new cases from two separate exposure emerged yesterday.

A teacher at Bacchus Marsh Grammar is understood to have tested positive to the virus.

A Barwon Heads Primary School Student has also tested positive.

Both schools are closed today.

The Department of Health’s COVID-19 exposure site list has ballooned to 72 exposure sites including trams, trains, fast food restaurants, shops, health services, a football and netball club, and a pub.

PRESS HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
