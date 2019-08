Mason Cox won’t play again this season.

And neither will Dayne Beams.

Collingwood revealed on Monday Cox needed surgery after he tore his retina in his eye against Gold Coast on Sunday.

Beams, meanwhile, has undergone shoulder surgery.

He was initially going to have that post-season, but the Pies opted to bring the operation forward to ensure he recovers in time for the commencement of the 2020 pre-season.