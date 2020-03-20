3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthew Kreuzer needs surgery, set to miss most of season 2020

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Matthew Kreuzer can’t take a trick.

The injury-plagued Carlton ruckman will spend as much as four months on the sidelines after he fractured his fifth metatarsal in the first quarter of Thursday night’s season opener against Richmond.

He needs surgery.

The veteran ruckman came from the ground in the first quarter and played no further part after landing heavily on his left foot.

Given the uncertain nature of the 2020 season, with the coronavirus pandemic likely to disrupt the season at some point, it’s unclear how many games Kreuzer will ultimately miss.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.