Matthew Kreuzer needs surgery, set to miss most of season 2020

Matthew Kreuzer can’t take a trick.

The injury-plagued Carlton ruckman will spend as much as four months on the sidelines after he fractured his fifth metatarsal in the first quarter of Thursday night’s season opener against Richmond.

He needs surgery.

The veteran ruckman came from the ground in the first quarter and played no further part after landing heavily on his left foot.

Given the uncertain nature of the 2020 season, with the coronavirus pandemic likely to disrupt the season at some point, it’s unclear how many games Kreuzer will ultimately miss.