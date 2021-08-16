Matthew Lloyd and Gerard Healy address the Western Bulldogs’ worrying form

Gerard Healy says the Western Bulldogs’ star-studded midfield has lost its “competitive edge'” in recent weeks.

But Healy and Matthew Lloyd are both optimistic the club can turn it around.

But it’s critical they do so this week on the back of shock losses to Essendon and Hawthorn.

If the Bulldogs lose to Port Adelaide and Brisbane defeats West Coast, the Dogs will drop out of the top-four.

“And it’s hard to win from there,” Lloyd said.

(Photo by Steve Bell/AFL Photos via Getty Images)