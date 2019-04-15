Matthew Lloyd and Gerard Healy on what’s wrong with Carlton

Matthew Lloyd and Gerard Healy have dissected Carlton’s winless month to start the season.

“They should have put the Gold Coast away and couldn’t,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

“And until they sort out their forward line and entries they’re in trouble.”

Lloyd said former No.2 draft pick Paddy Dow wasn’t using the ball well enough.

“I don’t want to blame one kid, but if they used the ball well they would have won that game of footy,” he said.