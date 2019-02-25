Matthew Lloyd and the change the AFL is “crying out for” when it comes to its drugs policy

Matthew Lloyd has backed suggestions for the AFL’s illicit drugs policy to be reduced to one strike.

The Essendon champ said on Sportsday it had the potential to stop a lot of players from “having a dabble” because they think they can get away with it.

It comes on the back of comments from St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt, who said players were “taking the p***” out of the current policy.

Gerard Healy asked Lloyd what he thought of a mandatory four-game suspension for first time offenders, no questions asked.

“I think it may stop 80 per cent of them,” Lloyd said on 3AW.

“It might be 20 per cent with issues.

“I think it’s what we need.

“It’s what the game is crying out for.”

