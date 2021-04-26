3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthew Lloyd assesses Melbourne’s premiership credentials

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Matthew Lloyd assesses Melbourne’s premiership credentials

Matthew Lloyd says Melbourne officially became a premiership contender on Saturday night when the Demons dismantled Richmond by 34 points.

The Essendon great said he knew the Demons were “going well” prior to Saturday, but the convincing win over the reigning premier was the scalp they needed.

Lloyd was asked on Sportsday whether he thought Melbourne could win the premiership.

“I think they’re good enough to do that, yeah,” Lloyd said.

He said he didn’t see a “collapse” coming like previous seasons.

“This looks as sustainable as anything,” Lloyd said.

Click PLAY below to hear his analysis

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332