Matthew Lloyd doesn’t agree with Nick Riewoldt’s view on the new concussion rule

2 hours ago
3AW Football
There has been a lot of mixed opinions regarding the new concussion rule after Adelaide captain, Chelsea Randall, was ruled out of the Grand Final.

Nick Riewoldt said on Fox Footy even if he was ruled out of a Grand Final from a concussion, he would be doing everything he could to play it.

Matthew Lloyd told 3AW’s Football team he didn’t agree with Nick Riewoldt’s comments.

“He obviously doesn’t understand the severity of a concussion,” he said.

“I don’t think it was the most responsible thing for him to say.

“He has an old school mentality, we are being told 12 days for a reason.

“It means your brain hasn’t recovered yet and you need to look after it for later on in life.”

Press PLAY for more.

 

