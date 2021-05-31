Matthew Lloyd explains why his goalkicking session with Max King fell over

Matthew Lloyd says he’s got no issue with St Kilda after the club blocked a private goalkicking session with Max King.

Speaking on 3AW, Lloyd said King, who he coached for several years at Haileybury, contacted him following his wayward 1.5 performance against Geelong in Round 9.

“I said I’m willing to do anything we can to get you going,” Lloyd explained on 3AW.

“I actually said to Max … the last thing I’d want is for you to do a hamstring or anything having a kick with me so go and get this ticked off by your footy club.

“When he went and spoke to them they said we’d prefer to keep it internal.”

It’s understood the Saints had no problem with King and Lloyd speaking, but preferred to keep the coaching aspect in-house.

“I’ve got no issues, at all, that’s just a decision St Kilda has made,” Lloyd said.

