Matthew Lloyd explains why St Kilda MUST beat Adelaide tonight

Matthew Lloyd says you can put a pen through St Kilda as a serious contender this season if it doesn’t beat Adelaide tonight.

The Saints would be have lost just once this year if they hadn’t blown massive leads against struggling North Melbourne (Round 1) and Fremantle (Round 6).

Lloyd said it would be hard to take them seriously if they also lost to the Crows.

“They’ve already lost to the Dockers (15th) and North (17th) … if they lose tonight, it’s all over for St Kilda,” Lloyd said.

