Matthew Lloyd gives an insight into ‘pretty intense’ Footy Classified meeting
Matthew Lloyd admits the production meeting ahead of Wednesday night’s Footy Classified episode was “pretty intense”.
His fellow panelists, Caroline Wilson and Eddie McGuire, clashed over McGuire’s commentary around Collingwood and subsequent scandals this season.
Some of McGuire’s previous comments were replayed on Wednesday’s show, sparking tension.
There have been reports the pre-show meeting was relatively hostile.
“It was a pretty intense meeting,” Lloyd confessed on 3AW Football.
“But as we do, we just went out there and played it out on air and I thought it came across well.”
