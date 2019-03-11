Matthew Lloyd hopes AFL stands firm on controversial new rule

Matthew Lloyd hopes the AFL stands firm with new runner restrictions this season, despite growing calls from the coaching fraternity to scrap it.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge went as far as expecting the rule to be scrapped when he spoke in the aftermath of the Dogs’ pre-season loss to St Kilda.

Runners are only allowed on the ground during breaks in play after goals this season.

Beveridge said he felt “helpless” at times in the coaching box because of it.

But Lloyd likes it.

“For the control the coaches have lost, we’re going to have a much better game for it,” he said on Sportsday.

“I think the instinct has been lost on players.

“I know in my last couple of years of playing my mind was on where the coach wanted me to stand, or where do I need to be now.

“I lost everything I had as a player because I had the life coached out of me.”

