Matthew Lloyd makes an observation about Patrick Dangerfield

Matthew Lloyd says Patrick Dangerfield may be the “most maligned” champion in the AFL.

The Geelong gun has dominated discussion in footy circles this week following his three-game suspension.

“For whatever reason, he is polarising to some people,” Lloyd observed on 3AW Football.

Jimmy Bartel agreed, saying he’d noticed it as well.

“We all like it and his personality, but there are some people who just prefer their footballers to shut up and play,” he said.

Caroline Wilson found it surprising.

“I think that’s really sad,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear their discussion

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)