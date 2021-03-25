3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthew Lloyd makes an observation about Patrick Dangerfield

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Matthew Lloyd makes an observation about Patrick Dangerfield

Matthew Lloyd says Patrick Dangerfield may be the “most maligned” champion in the AFL.

The Geelong gun has dominated discussion in footy circles this week following his three-game suspension.

“For whatever reason, he is polarising to some people,” Lloyd observed on 3AW Football.

Jimmy Bartel agreed, saying he’d noticed it as well.

“We all like it and his personality, but there are some people who just prefer their footballers to shut up and play,” he said.

Caroline Wilson found it surprising.

“I think that’s really sad,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear their discussion

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332