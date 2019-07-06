Matthew Lloyd names list of underperforming Collingwood players

Matthew Lloyd has named the list of underperforming Collingwood players.

He told 3AW Football most of their forward group were performing well below what they were in 2018, where they came within a kick of winning the premiership.

“I loved their forward and the speed in which they moved the ball last year,” he said.

“De Goey kicked 48 goals last year, I don’t think he’ll kick that this and he’s to go in the midfield.

“Hoskin-Elliott kicked 42 goals, I don’t think he’s playing that well this year.

“Josh Thomas, I think he’s nearly one of the biggest drops of any player this year.

“Mason Cox is horribly out of form and he kicked 25 goals (in 2018).

“They had options everywhere and you can’t really name of those players at the moment that are in the form they were in last year despite the team sitting second on the ladder.”

Lloyd also said Brody Mihocek and Jaidyn Stephenson had performed well below their best this year.

