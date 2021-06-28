Matthew Lloyd on where Richmond is at following shock St Kilda loss

AFL great Matthew Lloyd says Richmond is likely to remain a factor for the rest of the season, despite the club’s shock loss to St Kilda that has the Tigers teetering on the edge of the top eight.

But he’s just about put a pen through the premiership chances.

“I think they can win plenty of games in the run home, but I don’t think they’ll win the premiership, no,” Lloyd said on 3AW.

He said “most things went wrong” for the Tigers on Friday night, starting with selection.

