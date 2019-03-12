3AW
Matthew Lloyd predicts the top eight for season 2019

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Matthew Lloyd has put his neck on the line and tipped his top eight for season 2019.

The Essendon great says he’s confident Richmond, Melbourne, Collingwood, West Coast, Adelaide and GWS will all figure in the finals.

“There’s a clear top six, for mine,” he said.

“Seventh and eighth could be anything.”

LLOYDY’S TOP EIGHT

  1. Richmond
  2. Melbourne
  3. Collingwood
  4. West Coast
  5. Adelaide
  6. GWS
  7. Geelong
  8. Essendon

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

