Matthew Lloyd predicts the top eight for season 2019

Matthew Lloyd has put his neck on the line and tipped his top eight for season 2019.

The Essendon great says he’s confident Richmond, Melbourne, Collingwood, West Coast, Adelaide and GWS will all figure in the finals.

“There’s a clear top six, for mine,” he said.

“Seventh and eighth could be anything.”

LLOYDY’S TOP EIGHT

Richmond Melbourne Collingwood West Coast Adelaide GWS Geelong Essendon

