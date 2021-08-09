Matthew Lloyd questions big recruit’s role for Essendon going forward

Matthew Lloyd admits he’s not sure where Dylan Shiel fits into Essendon’s side going forward and the former GWS star may need to reinvent himself as a player.

The club great said on 3AW there were five players he saw ahead of Shiel in Essendon’s midfield.

“Where to for Dylan Shiel? Where does he play next year,” Lloyd asked on Sportsday.

“You’ve got (Sam) Draper as the ruckman, and then (Darcy) Parish, (Zach) Merrett, (Jake) Stringer and (Andy) McGrath, and I think Kyle Langford when gets back, as well … there are five I’d select in front of Dylan Shiel in that midfield.

“I don’t know where he plays in that side.

“That’s a good sign, with pressure on selection.”

