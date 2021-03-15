Matthew Lloyd ranks the AFL’s 18 clubs ahead of the 2021 season
Matthew Lloyd has ranked the AFL’s 18 clubs with a tier system heading into Round 1.
TIER A (genuine premiership contenders)
Richmond, Brisbane, Port Adelaide and Geelong.
TIER B (teams on the rise)
Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.
TIER C (teams hanging on)
Collingwood and West Coast.
TIER D (teams that could make the eight)
Carlton and Fremantle.
TIER E (where are they at?)
GWS and Melbourne.
TIER F (rebuilding)
Essendon, Sydney, Gold Coast, Hawthorn.
TIER G (teams that are going to have a ‘long, hard’ year)
Adelaide and North Melbourne.
Click PLAY below to hear Lloydy explain