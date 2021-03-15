3AW
Matthew Lloyd ranks the AFL’s 18 clubs ahead of the 2021 season

35 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Matthew Lloyd has ranked the AFL’s 18 clubs with a tier system heading into Round 1.

TIER A (genuine premiership contenders)

Richmond, Brisbane, Port Adelaide and Geelong.

TIER B (teams on the rise)

Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.

TIER C (teams hanging on)

Collingwood and West Coast.

TIER D (teams that could make the eight)

Carlton and Fremantle.

TIER E (where are they at?)

GWS and Melbourne.

TIER F (rebuilding)

Essendon, Sydney, Gold Coast, Hawthorn.

TIER G (teams that are going to have a ‘long, hard’ year)

Adelaide and North Melbourne.

