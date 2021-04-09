Matthew Lloyd reacts to Essendon’s early season form

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says the club’s young brigade of players promise an “exciting” future for the Bombers.

The Bombers went down to Sydney in a thriller on Thursday night, a week after thrashing St Kilda.

Some thought the Bombers may be a wooden spoon contender after they were belted by Port Adelaide in Round 2.

But they’ve looked anything but that over the past fortnight, with several talented youngsters leading the charge.

