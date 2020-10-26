Matthew Lloyd reacts to the latest on Josh Dunkley, Adam Treloar and Shaun Higgins

Matthew Lloyd says he isn’t expecting Adam Treloar to be at Collingwood next year until he’s given a reason to think otherwise.

“It doesn’t sound good for him,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

“Nobody from Collingwood is coming out and saying Adam is a required player.

“Until I hear that, I expect him to be playing somewhere else.”

It’s believed the Pies are looking to move the star midfielder, who is said to be earning as much as $900,000 next season.

“I think his contract has hurt him,” Lloyd said.

“He is passionate Collingwood man, he loves Collingwood and loves Nathan Buckley.”

Lloyd also addressed the latest from Sam McClure on Josh Dunkley and Shaun Higgins.

