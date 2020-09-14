Matthew Lloyd responds to Adam Saad contract report

Matthew Lloyd says he wouldn’t be surprised if Adam Saad is one of several players considering their future at Essendon.

It’s been reported Saad has been offered a four-year deal by the Bombers but wants to wait until the season is over before making a decision.

Speaking on Sportsday, Lloyd was asked for his thoughts.

“Did you say they’re offering four years? So it’s not about them wanting to keep him. It’s telling me that he’s not sure about where the club is at, at the moment, and is weighing up his future and maybe looking elsewhere,” Lloyd said.

(Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)