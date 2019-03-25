3AW
Matthew Lloyd responds to Essendon’s ‘humiliating’ loss, says Bombers are ‘no guarantee’ to beat St Kilda

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Matthew Lloyd has questioned whether there’s more to Essendon’s first round shocker than meets the eye.

The Bombers were belted by GWS by 72 points in a match many thought they’d win.

Lloyd said the club’s review on Monday would have been “humiliating”.

He said the Bombers were “no guarantee” to beat St Kilda this week.

“I just wonder if there’s more to it,” the Essendon great said.

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
