Matthew Lloyd reveals the team he ‘trusts most’ heading towards September

Matthew Lloyd says Richmond is the team he “trusts most” heading towards September.

The former AFL star said the 2017 premier, which has won its past four games, looked the most reliable premiership prospect right now.

“I think it’s all coming together at the right time for them,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

The Essendon great isn’t as optimistic when it comes to Collingwood and GWS, rating his old club a better chance of winning the flag than both the Pies and Giants on current form.

He said while Essendon would miss injured ruckman Tom Bellchambers at the pointy end of the season, the Bombers’ electric speed gave them an edge over other sides.

Click PLAY below to hear more