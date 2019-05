Matthew Lloyd says Brendon Bolton has six weeks to save his coaching career.

The Essendon great said Carlton needed to improve and quickly if Bolton was to keep his job.

“I think he’s got less than 13 weeks,” Lloyd said.

“They’ll start making decisions, this is my opinion, in say the next six weeks.

“They’ll know by then whether or not he’s their man.”

