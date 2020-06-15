Matthew Lloyd says Carlton will be ‘looking at everything’ to address slow starts

Matthew Lloyd says Carlton will be “looking at everything” internally this week to rectify their sluggish starts.

While the two games were almost three months apart, the Blues have been left wanting in the early stages of both matches they’ve played this year.

Melbourne piled on the first seven goals against the Blues on Saturday, which ultimately cost Carlton victory.

The Blues went down by a point.

“I couldn’t believe the lack of intent they had early on,” Lloyd said.

The Essendon great said there’s no doubt the club will be looking at everything they’re doing pre-game to see whether it’s having a negative impact on their performance.

