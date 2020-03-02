Matthew Lloyd says Collingwood midfielder can count himself VERY lucky

Matthew Lloyd says Taylor Adams can count himself lucky after he wasn’t suspended for a heavy bump on Richmond’s Nick Vlastuin.

The Collingwood midfielder can accept a $2000 fine for his hit on Vlastuin in the final quarter of Sunday’s pre-season clash at Wangaratta.

Adams’ fourth-quarter indiscretion was assessed as careless conduct with low impact.

Lloyd said a favourable medical report possibly saved Adams from a more severe penalty.

Adams floored an oblivious Vlastuin while standing the mark.

Lloyd said he did not like seeing players being “picked off” by opponents in that circumstance.

“There’s nothing more I hate in the game,” he said.

