Matthew Lloyd says Harry McKay has an ‘ongoing issue’ he needs to address

42 mins ago
Matthew Lloyd has put Harry McKay on notice over “rushes of blood” in front of goal he says potentially cost Carlton any chance at victory over Richmond in the season opener.

Lloyd said McKay played well, but could have had an “exceptional” game had he taken his chances in front of goal.

McKay booted 2.3 in the loss.

“Harry, to me, really isn’t thinking through what he’s about to do,” Lloyd said on 3AW.

“On every blade of grass, you should know what kick you want to execute, so you’ve rehearsed.”

He said it was an “ongoing issue” for the Carlton forward.

McKay wasn’t the only ‘Harry’ Lloydy put on notice.

Harry Himmelberg and Harrison Jones were also called into question by Lloyd for their errant shots at goal at the weekend.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

