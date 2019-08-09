Matthew Lloyd says Jarryd Roughead must get a farewell game

Matthew Lloyd says it would be “disrespectful” if Jarryd Roughead isn’t granted a farewell game by Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson.

“He just has to (get one),” Lloyd said on 3AW Football.

“I think Clarko would possibly even lose some of his players if they didn’t.

“They’ve got no finals to play for, he’s been a wonderful servant.

“If you’re any good, you’re getting a game at Hawthorn anyway, so I don’t think he’s holding anybody out.

“I think it would be disrespectful if they don’t give Jarryd a farewell game.”

