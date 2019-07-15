Matthew Lloyd says Port Adelaide’s loss to Brisbane was one of the worst he’s seen

Matthew Lloyd has described Port Adelaide’s 48-point loss to Brisbane as one of the worst he’s seen.

Ken Hinkley’s side conceded the first seven goals against the Lions on Sunday and were heavily criticised for their heavy-handed treatment of star Lions midfielder Lachie Neale.

Lloydy told Sportsday Neale wouldn’t have minded the extra attention.

“I described it this morning as one of the worst losses I’ve seen in a long time, just the way they went about it,” he said.

“(Assistant coach) Michael Voss said said they’ll tag again and be aggressive but you can’t forget what you’re there to do and that’s to win the football.

“If Lachie Neale sees a couple of goals go over his head and he’s getting smashed and beaten so be it but he didn’t care.

“Everyone else was having some fun because of all the attention being on him.

Dwayne Russell said Port Adelaide had potential to finish in the top four but could miss finals as a result of their loss to Brisbane.

