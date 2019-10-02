Matthew Lloyd says questions ‘need to be asked’ if Daniher and Fantasia depart Essendon

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says he expects Joe Daniher and Orazio Fantasia to ask for trades in the coming weeks.

And he says “questions need to be asked” about why they’ve left the club if that transpires.

Speaking on Sportsday, Lloyd said it was currently a “really strange situation” at Tullamarine.

“He (Daniher) has been training and doing his rehab at the football club and had a smile on his face, he hasn’t said anything to them,” Lloyd said on 3AW.

“It’s a really strange situation.

“Both Joe, Orazio and their management have not notified the club at this point in time – I know their best and fairest was last night – but they (the club) are none-the-wiser.

“But anybody else you speak to, who has an association with those players, say they believe they’ll be leaving.”

Lloyd said losing the two forwards would be a savage blow to the Bombers’ hopes next season.

“It’s not a good sign,” he said.

“I think Joe, at his best, is Essendon’s best player.

“Orazio, at his best, is a very, very good player who can kick you 35-40 goals.

“So there’s 100 goals a season between these two guys and if you believe the talk, and I do believe it, they want out of the football club.

“I do ask questions.”

