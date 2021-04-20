Matthew Lloyd’s message to those doubting the Demons

Matthew Lloyd says Melbourne can only keep winning and has plenty of selection “headaches” looming after their unbeaten start to the season.

The Demons have won all five of their games to date.

But some still need convincing about their finals credentials.

“Someone I heard this morning said they got St Kilda when they were down, they got the Giants when they were down, but you just keep beating who you’re beating,” Lloyd said.

“What a great situation they have got.

“They have got great selection headaches.”

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)