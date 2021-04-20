3AW
Matthew Lloyd’s message to those doubting the Demons

5 hours ago
Football Featured
Matthew Lloyd says Melbourne can only keep winning and has plenty of selection “headaches” looming after their unbeaten start to the season.

The Demons have won all five of their games to date.

But some still need convincing about their finals credentials.

“Someone I heard this morning said they got St Kilda when they were down, they got the Giants when they were down, but you just keep beating who you’re beating,” Lloyd said.

“What a great situation they have got.

“They have got great selection headaches.”

Click PLAY below to hear who Matthew Lloyd would pick in Melbourne’s forward line

