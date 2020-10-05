3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthew Lloyd says the four finals-winning coaches have something in common

2 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Matthew Lloyd says there was a common theme among the four clubs who won finals this week.

And it can serve as a lesson for young coaches.

Ken Hinkley, Chris Fagan, Brett Ratten and Nathan Buckley were the victorious mentors.

Lloydy said it was clear they’d won their playing group on an emotional level.

“These young coaches come in and it’s about tactics, structures and gameplan – you have got to win your players first with the emotional relationship,” Lloyd explained.

“Those four, you could see it come out in spades.”

Click PLAY below to hear his thoughts

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332