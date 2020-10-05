Matthew Lloyd says the four finals-winning coaches have something in common

Matthew Lloyd says there was a common theme among the four clubs who won finals this week.

And it can serve as a lesson for young coaches.

Ken Hinkley, Chris Fagan, Brett Ratten and Nathan Buckley were the victorious mentors.

Lloydy said it was clear they’d won their playing group on an emotional level.

“These young coaches come in and it’s about tactics, structures and gameplan – you have got to win your players first with the emotional relationship,” Lloyd explained.

“Those four, you could see it come out in spades.”

Click PLAY below to hear his thoughts