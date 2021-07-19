3AW
Matthew Lloyd says there is a club with a ‘big opportunity to make up for some hurt’ this year

4 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Matthew Lloyd says Geelong may look back on the past five years with regret if it doesn’t win this year’s premiership.

He says they’ve been presented with a “big opportunity” this year to “make up for some hurt” in recent years.

“You’ve got to take your chances when you get them,” the former Essendon star said on 3AW.

“I still sometimes have sleepless nights that in 1999, 2000 and 2001 we finished on top of the ladder at the end of the home away, but we’ve got one premiership to show for it.”

He said he believes the Cats would have won premierships in 2018 and 2020, had Richmond not been around.

Lloyd said GWS was the perfect example of a club in recent years that had no cup to show for a successful era.

Press PLAY below to hear Lloydy explain

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
