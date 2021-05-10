Matthew Lloyd says there’s a disposal discrepancy that’s hurting Collingwood

Matthew Lloyd says Collingwood has “too many” players not winning enough of the football each week.

While he gave the Pies credit for banking a crucial win against North Melbourne on Saturday, Lloyd said they were consistently leaving too much to too few.

“It’s amazing how many players have seven or eight touches,” Lloyd said of the Pies.

“There are too many of them week in, week out, which puts pressure on the top-end.”

And he named names.

“Will Hoskin-Elliott, Josh Thomas, Tyler Brown, Callum Brown – they sort of get 10 or 12 (disposals) every week and then the kids get six or seven (each) and suddenly you’ve got seven, eight, nine players who aren’t really giving much and that’s why you’re currently bottom three on the ladder,” Lloyd explained.

