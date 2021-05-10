3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthew Lloyd says there’s a disposal discrepancy that’s hurting Collingwood

6 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Matthew Lloyd says there’s a disposal discrepancy that’s hurting Collingwood

Matthew Lloyd says Collingwood has “too many” players not winning enough of the football each week.

While he gave the Pies credit for banking a crucial win against North Melbourne on Saturday, Lloyd said they were consistently leaving too much to too few.

“It’s amazing how many players have seven or eight touches,” Lloyd said of the Pies.

“There are too many of them week in, week out, which puts pressure on the top-end.”

And he named names.

“Will Hoskin-Elliott, Josh Thomas, Tyler Brown, Callum Brown – they sort of get 10 or 12 (disposals) every week and then the kids get six or seven (each) and suddenly you’ve got seven, eight, nine players who aren’t really giving much and that’s why you’re currently bottom three on the ladder,” Lloyd explained.

Press PLAY below to hear Lloydy’s analysis

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332