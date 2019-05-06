Advertisement
Matthew Lloyd says Tom Lynch is a ‘massive concern’
Matthew Lloyd says Tom Lynch is a “liability” for Richmond at present.
The key forward was a huge recruit for the Tigers over the summer and sits second in the Coleman medal after seven rounds.
But Lloyd isn’t convinced.
“He’s a massive concern,” the champion forward said on 3AW.
“He’s turning like I maybe would as a 41-year-old and that’s a really big sledge but unless he can mark or get it lace out … he’s a liability at the moment, Tom Lynch.”