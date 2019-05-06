Matthew Lloyd says Tom Lynch is a ‘massive concern’

Matthew Lloyd says Tom Lynch is a “liability” for Richmond at present.

The key forward was a huge recruit for the Tigers over the summer and sits second in the Coleman medal after seven rounds.

But Lloyd isn’t convinced.

“He’s a massive concern,” the champion forward said on 3AW.

“He’s turning like I maybe would as a 41-year-old and that’s a really big sledge but unless he can mark or get it lace out … he’s a liability at the moment, Tom Lynch.”