Matthew Lloyd says he struggles to see Nathan Buckley coaching Collingwood next season, unless the Pies finish in the top four.

His contract expires at the end of the season.

“It says to me that pretty much, Nathan you’ve got to nearly take us to a grand final, or top four, for you to go on and coach next year,” Lloyd said.

“That’s the feeling I get.”

