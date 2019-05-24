3AW
Matthew Lloyd ‘staggered’ at youngster’s lack of development at North Melbourne

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Matthew Lloyd says he’s “staggered’ at Luke Davies-Uniacke’s lack of development at North Melbourne.

“He was the best junior I’ve seen come through,” Lloyd, who coached the Roos youngster at Haileybury College.

“He’s back in this week, but I don’t think they’ve managed Luke Davies-Uniacke well.”

Lloydy said getting games into youngsters would be among the first things he did if he was to replace Brad Scott at North Melbourne.

