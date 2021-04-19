Matthew Lloyd explains why the AFL must punish Collingwood duo over mobile phone use

Injured Collingwood duo Jeremy Howe and Jordan De Goey caused a stir on Friday night by using their mobile phones during the club’s loss to West Coast.

The Pies have been issued with a please explain from the AFL.

Matthew Lloyd said there had to be a sanction.

“They (Collingwood) have had a player in the last few years who has actually bet on themselves in a game of football, Jaidyn Stephenson,” he said on 3AW.

“That is where the integrity is.

“The players know the rules, you put your phone away, the box should be locked up and you should get your phone after the game.

“What the sanction is, I don’t know, but there needs to be one so it never happens again.”

Press PLAY to hear more of Matthew Lloyd’s view.