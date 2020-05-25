Matthew Lloyd’s take on permanently shortening AFL games

Matthew Lloyd says he’d be “shocked” if AFL fans wanted shorter quarters and shorter games to remain beyond this season.

Quarters have been cut to 16 minutes, plus time on, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some are pushing for that change to become permanent.

Lloyd said he’d be surprised if that’s what fans wanted.

“It’s people in the media who peddle this,” Lloyd said.

“I think, sometimes, they might take their job for granted, take the game for granted and are maybe tired of seeing three or four games a week.”

