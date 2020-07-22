Matthew Richardson explains why Richmond fans loved Shane Tuck

Matthew Richardson has paid tribute to former teammate Shane Tuck, who died at the age of just 38 this week.

Richo said Tuck was a much-loved teammate.

“It was really hard to believe,” Richo said on 3AW.

“To his really good friends that he played with, he was the most loyal, reliable and honest friend you could have and all of them, to a man, would say that.”

Richo also went on to explain why Tuck was so popular with Tiger fans, saying many of them admired Tuck’s traits.

“They identified with that,” he said.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)