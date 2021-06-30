3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthew Richardson ranks his four premiership fancies

6 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Matthew Richardson ranks his four premiership fancies

Matthew Richardson says he’d be stunned if one of the following four clubs didn’t win the premiership – the Western Bulldogs, Brisbane, Geelong and Melbourne.

“They clearly look, to me, to be the top four now,” the Richmond great said on 3AW.

But we didn’t let Richo off that easily!

He was asked to rank their premiership chances, in order, on Wednesday night.

He also shared his thoughts on what Richmond can achieve for the rest of the year.

Press PLAY below to hear him rank his four contenders

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332