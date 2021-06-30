Matthew Richardson ranks his four premiership fancies

Matthew Richardson says he’d be stunned if one of the following four clubs didn’t win the premiership – the Western Bulldogs, Brisbane, Geelong and Melbourne.

“They clearly look, to me, to be the top four now,” the Richmond great said on 3AW.

But we didn’t let Richo off that easily!

He was asked to rank their premiership chances, in order, on Wednesday night.

He also shared his thoughts on what Richmond can achieve for the rest of the year.

Press PLAY below to hear him rank his four contenders