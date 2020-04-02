3AW
Matthew Richardson re-drafts the 2000 AFL draft

48 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Matthew Richardson has re-drafted the 2000 AFL draft.

And it wasn’t without controversy!

“I’ve had to leave a guy that was in my wedding party out, and I was in his wedding party,” Richo revealed after dropping former teammate Kayne Pettifer from the top 10 on Sportsday.

“He’s not going to talk to me for a few days.”

RICHO’S TOP 10

  1. Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda)
  2. Shaun Burgoyne (Port Adelaide / Hawthorn)
  3. Daniel Kerr (West Coast)
  4. Alan Didak (Collingwood)
  5. Drew Petrie (North Melbourne / West Coast)
  6. Scott Thompson (Melbourne / Adelaide)
  7. Darren Jolly (Melbourne, Sydney, Collingwood)
  8. Ted Richards (Essendon / Sydney)
  9. Kane Cornes (Port Adelaide)
  10. Chris Newman (Richmond)

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

THE 2000 TOP 10

  1. Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda)
  2. Justin Koschitzke (St Kilda)
  3. Alan Didak (Collingwood)
  4. Luke Livingston (Carlton)
  5. Andrew McDougall (West Coast)
  6. Dylan Smith (North Melbourne)
  7. Laurence Angwin (Adelaide)
  8. Daniel Motlop (North Melbourne)
  9. Kayne Pettifer (Richmond)
  10. Jordan McMahon (Western Bulldogs)
