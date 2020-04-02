Matthew Richardson re-drafts the 2000 AFL draft

Matthew Richardson has re-drafted the 2000 AFL draft.

And it wasn’t without controversy!

“I’ve had to leave a guy that was in my wedding party out, and I was in his wedding party,” Richo revealed after dropping former teammate Kayne Pettifer from the top 10 on Sportsday.

“He’s not going to talk to me for a few days.”

RICHO’S TOP 10

Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda) Shaun Burgoyne (Port Adelaide / Hawthorn) Daniel Kerr (West Coast) Alan Didak (Collingwood) Drew Petrie (North Melbourne / West Coast) Scott Thompson (Melbourne / Adelaide) Darren Jolly (Melbourne, Sydney, Collingwood) Ted Richards (Essendon / Sydney) Kane Cornes (Port Adelaide) Chris Newman (Richmond)

THE 2000 TOP 10