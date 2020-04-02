Matthew Richardson re-drafts the 2000 AFL draft
Matthew Richardson has re-drafted the 2000 AFL draft.
And it wasn’t without controversy!
“I’ve had to leave a guy that was in my wedding party out, and I was in his wedding party,” Richo revealed after dropping former teammate Kayne Pettifer from the top 10 on Sportsday.
“He’s not going to talk to me for a few days.”
RICHO’S TOP 10
- Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda)
- Shaun Burgoyne (Port Adelaide / Hawthorn)
- Daniel Kerr (West Coast)
- Alan Didak (Collingwood)
- Drew Petrie (North Melbourne / West Coast)
- Scott Thompson (Melbourne / Adelaide)
- Darren Jolly (Melbourne, Sydney, Collingwood)
- Ted Richards (Essendon / Sydney)
- Kane Cornes (Port Adelaide)
- Chris Newman (Richmond)
THE 2000 TOP 10
- Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda)
- Justin Koschitzke (St Kilda)
- Alan Didak (Collingwood)
- Luke Livingston (Carlton)
- Andrew McDougall (West Coast)
- Dylan Smith (North Melbourne)
- Laurence Angwin (Adelaide)
- Daniel Motlop (North Melbourne)
- Kayne Pettifer (Richmond)
- Jordan McMahon (Western Bulldogs)