Matthew Richardson responds to AFL’s reported ban on sparring

Matthew Richardson says the AFL’s reported ban on sparring sessions at AFL clubs seems “reactionary”.

It comes after Hawthorn’s Mitchell Lewis was concussed after being accidentally punched in the jaw by Jacob Koschitzke earlier this year.

The league has now told clubs combat sessions, even with headgear, must stop immediately.

Speaking on 3AW, Richardson said there were a number of benefits to sparring sessions.

“On one incident, it seems like a big reaction,” he said on 3AW

