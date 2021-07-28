3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthew Richardson responds to AFL’s reported ban on sparring

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Matthew Richardson responds to AFL’s reported ban on sparring

Matthew Richardson says the AFL’s reported ban on sparring sessions at AFL clubs seems “reactionary”.

It comes after Hawthorn’s Mitchell Lewis was concussed after being accidentally punched in the jaw by Jacob Koschitzke earlier this year.

The league has now told clubs combat sessions, even with headgear, must stop immediately.

Speaking on 3AW, Richardson said there were a number of benefits to sparring sessions.

“On one incident, it seems like a big reaction,” he said on 3AW

Press PLAY below to hear Richo explain

Picture by Getty iStock

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332