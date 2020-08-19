Matthew Richardson uncomfortable with ‘personal attack’ on Tom Lynch

Matthew Richardson says some of the criticism directed at Tom Lynch over the past few weeks has been “completely over the top”.

Lynch has been treading a fine-line recently, escaping suspension on multiple occasions for shots on opponents.

The issue came to a head on Wednesday when audio emerged of Brisbane’s Mitch Robinson calling Lynch a “w*nker” online.

But Robinson certainly hasn’t been alone in voicing their displeasure with Lynch.

Speaking on Sportsday, Richo said he had no issue with people being critical of Lynch’s actions.

“I just think the personal attack on Tom Lynch has been completely over the top,” he said.

“That’s not judging the action.

“That’s almost a personal insult.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW