Matthew Scarlett makes a BIG call about Mark Blicavs

Legendary defender Matthew Scarlett says Geelong’s Mark Blicavs is “comfortably” the best key defender in the AFL this season.

Scarlett, regarded by many as the greatest full back of all time, rated Alex Rance the league’s premier defender, but he’s obviously injured.

The Cats’ assistant coach said Blicavs had been “unbelievable” this season.

“The best key defender in the comp isn’t playing, he is unfortunately injured, but Blicavs is the second best,” Scarlett said on 3AW Football.

“I watch a lot of footy and a lot of defenders in the competition and he is comfortably the second best defender in Australia at the moment.”

