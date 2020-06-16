Max Gawn clarifies why the Demons sung the song twice on Saturday

Melbourne captain Max Gawn has explained why the Demons ended up singing the club song twice after Saturday’s thrilling one-point win over Carlton.

The Demons have been criticised by AFL greats Jonathan Brown and Nick Riewoldt for singing the song without their captain and three others.

Max Gawn explained how it unfolded on 3AW on Saturday.

“I was caught out doing an interview and I told Adam Tomlinson to wait for me,” he said on 3AW Football.

“So Tomlinson and a couple others waited for me and the song started and when we got down we realised that two of the guys who’d waited for me it was their first win, so we needed to go again.

“So we sang the song twice.”

