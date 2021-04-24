3AW
Max Gawn explains how the Demons beat the reigning premiers

22 mins ago
Melbourne’s Max Gawn joined 3AW Football post game after Melbourne’s huge win against Richmond at the MCG on Saturday night.

Melbourne remain undefeated this season, having won all six of their matches.

Gawn told the team what the Demon’s focused on.

“They came out pretty hot in the first sort of 10 minutes, I haven’t played many finals … I think I have played three, well two and a half, I don’t count that West Coast one but I felt like it was right up to finals pressure,” he told 3AW Football.

“We have lost a lot of games to Richmond especially when it rains, they seem to be a wet weather specialist team at times so to be able to hold our head in that and beat them at their own game when it started raining.”

Gawn said Nathan Jones is an incredible man and has been a great mentor.

“To be able to do something special on his 300th …we had to make sure we went out there and did it for him, he told 3AW Football.

Press PLAY for the whole interview 

Image: Getty/Dylan Burns/AFL Photos 

