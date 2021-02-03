Max Gawn says there’s one area Melbourne must improve in 2021

Melbourne captain Max Gawn says the Demons must capitalise on more of their forward entries this season if the club wants to return to finals.

The ruckman told 3AW the Demons learned plenty of lessons from 2020.

“I think one of the games we had 20 more inside 50s and lost,” he said.

“It is almost, almost, embarrassing that you’re able to lose games with that sort of inside 50 count.

“That’s something we are definitely working on, that inside 50 connection, which I’m sure every team is because it’s the toughest kick in football.”

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)